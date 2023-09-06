Bongaigaon

Mother, Daughter Killed After Being Hit By Freight Train In Jogighopa

According to the information received, they were hit by the freight train which was travelling from Bongaigaon to Guwahati.
A mother-daughter duo was tragically killed after being hit by a freight train in Assam's Jogighopa
In a tragic incident, a mother-daughter duo was killed in an accident on Tuesday in Assam's Jogighopa.

As per reports, the incident took place at Kharagaon village near Jogighopa in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.

The woman and her daughter were hit by a freight train on the railway tracks, resulting in their death.

Meanwhile, Jogighopa Railway Police reached the scene and recovered the bodies.

However, it later emerged as the witnesses and people close to the victims suspected that they committed suicide. The reason however, has not been established.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated and further details are awaited.

