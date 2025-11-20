Assam Day Celebrated with Grandeur at 44th IITF

Assam Day was marked with vibrant celebration and cultural splendour at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, offering visitors a vivid glimpse of the state’s heritage, progress, and developmental aspirations.

The ceremony opened with a warm reception for dignitaries, who were escorted to the dais by senior officials from the Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce. The event was graced by Minister for Industries and Commerce Bimal Borah, MPs Kripanath Mallah and Rameswar Teli, Additional Chief Secretary JB Ekka, AIDC Chairman Santanu Pujari, Commissioner & Secretary Megh Nidhi Dahal, and Resident Commissioner Kavita Padmanabhan.

The day began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a floral tribute to Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, setting a culturally resonant tone for the proceedings.

In his address, Minister Borah hailed Assam’s rich cultural heritage and historical significance, while extending gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising the development of the Northeast — which he described as the “Ashtalakshmi of India.” He also acknowledged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s role in steering major reforms and accelerating the state’s growth trajectory.

Highlighting Assam’s rapid economic strides, Borah cited major milestones such as the ₹27,000-crore Tata Semiconductor Plant, calling it a transformative leap for the state’s industrial ambitions. He added that investments worth ₹5 lakh crore received during Advantage Assam 2.0 have positioned the state firmly on the path to becoming a developed region.

Assam’s economic rise, he said, is evident in its impressive GSDP growth — from USD 29 billion in 2013–14 to USD 68.7 billion in 2023–24. The GSDP is projected to reach USD 85.8 billion next year and USD 143 billion by 2030.

Borah noted that under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ vision and the Chief Minister’s administrative reforms, Assam has emerged as a preferred investment hub, leveraging its strategic location as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

The evening’s cultural programme proved to be a major attraction, with traditional folk music and dance performances bringing the essence of Assam to the national stage. A graceful Sattriya performance set to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic songs drew admiration from the audience, followed by the exuberant Bihu dance that infused the venue with festive energy. Popular tracks of Zubeen Garg, performed by singer Arohan Bordoloi, added to the celebration’s emotional resonance.

More than a cultural showcase, Assam Day reflected the state’s confident march toward a future driven by innovation, investment, and global engagement.

The event concluded with the National Anthem, marking an inspiring close to a day that encapsulated both pride and promise.

Organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs in collaboration with the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department, Assam Day at IITF 2025 stood out as a resounding success, leaving visitors with a renewed appreciation of Assam’s heritage — and its unfolding transformation.