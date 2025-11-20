Chhattisgarh Governor Presents Traditional Mural Artwork to President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Chhattisgarh for the Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations in Ambikapur was marked by a special cultural gesture. Governor Ramen Deka presented the President with an exquisite mural painting, showcasing one of the state’s most cherished tribal art traditions.

The artwork reflects the iconic “Bhitti Chitrakala”, a traditional mural form in which raised motifs and ornamental patterns are sculpted onto the walls of village homes. Known for its textured finish and vibrant cultural symbolism, this art style is deeply rooted in tribal life and widely practiced across several districts of Chhattisgarh.

The presentation of the mural to the President served as a tribute to the region’s indigenous heritage, celebrating the artistic legacy that continues to shape the cultural identity of tribal communities in the state.