Assam: Body Recovered from Kopili River in Jagiroad

The body of a man was found on Sunday morning in Jagi Bhakat Gaon in Jagiroad, Assam.
According to sources, the deceased identified as Gokul Medhi went missing on Saturday and his body was recovered from the Kopili River during the early hours of Sunday.
The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be determined, and investigations are underway.
Earlier on May 11, a body was found in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Barpeta district.
According to sources, the locals witnessed the body floating in the river and immediately informed the Kachumara police. The police team reached the spot and started their investigation.