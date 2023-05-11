Assam: Unidentified Dead Body Found In Barpeta

A body was found in the Brahmaputra River at in Assam’s Barpeta district on Thursday.
According to sources, the locals witnessed the body floating in the river and immediately informed the Kachumara police. The police team reached the spot and started their investigation. The body is yet to be identified, and no further details have been released by the police.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
Earlier on March 11, the lifeless body of a person was recovered from a river bank in Guwahati city.
Sources said that the body was first spotted by locals, who immediately informed the police.
The body was found floating on the river banks at Rojadua ghat near Sukreswar temple in Panbazar area of the city.
Police said that the cause of death will be ascertained after a thorough post-mortem.