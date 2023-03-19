Assam: Dead Fetus Found in 5-Month-Old Infant’s Stomach in Barpeta

In a bizarre incident, a dead fetus has been found in the stomach of a 5-month-old baby in Assam's Barpeta.

The incident took place at Kasturi Medical and Diagnostic Centre which is located in Barpeta Road.

The matter came to fore after the doctors performed a sonography as they noticed certain symptoms in the baby.

Earlier, on March 4, a 5-month-old baby was physically assaulted by his own father, inflicting multiple fractures on his fragile body.

The incident was reported from Kahilipara area in Guwahati city.

Sources said that the accused father, identified as Anikesh Goswami, allegedly assaulted the baby physically for reasons currently unknown.

According to doctors, the baby sustained fractures on his arms and legs following alleged physical assault by the accused father.

“The baby is now conscious, crying normally, and is being breastfed by the mother,” doctors said.

Meanwhile, city police apprehended the accused father and registered a case under relevant sections against him.

It was learned that the accused, his wife and the baby live in a rented apartment situated at Kahilipara since the last five months.