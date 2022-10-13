Assam: Death of Baby Creates Tense Situation in Duliajan

The death of a one and a half month old baby has created a tense situation in Assam’s Duliajan on Thursday.

To control the situation, police and CRPF have been deployed in No.1 Duliagaon where the situation has become tensed.

According to sources, the parents of the deceased, identified as Raju Bhumij and Savitri Bhumij, took their daughter to the nearby Anganbadi Centre on Wednesday for prevention of disease vaccination given by the health department.

Later, in the middle of the night on Thursday, the mother found her baby dead which shocked the family and the locals.

The Assam Tea Tribes’ Students’ Association (ATTSA) members reached the spot and informed the local health department about the incident.

Meanwhile, the family alleged that the death of baby is caused due to medical negligence of the health department.