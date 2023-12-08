Assam: Death Of Newborn, Embryo Recovery Shocks Locals

The death of a newborn in Assam's Golaghat and the recovery of a human embryo in Doomdooma on Friday left the locals in a state of shock.
In Golaghat's number 2 Jamuguri, tensions flared after the death of a newborn baby, who the parents accuse, died during treatment.
According to the parents, the negligence of the attending doctor led to the baby's death. After the incident, the local police was called in and they came to control the situation.
An investigation into the matter was launched with details yet to emerge.
Elsewhere in Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district of Assam, the recovery of a human embryo has shocked the locals.
According to the information received, the incident was reported from Bissakopi Gaon village which falls under the Doomdooma subdivision.
The human embryo was found under the Bissakopi railway bridge. Initially, it looked like a six to seven month old embryo.
The locals called in the police who reached the site to launch a probe into the shocking incident. It is being suspected that an abortion done illegally without supervision of doctors, possibly to maintain anonymity is behind the case with the embryo dumped below the bridge.
Further details are expected emerge following the investigaiton.