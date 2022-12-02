Assam: Death Toll In Cachar Brick Kiln Blast Rises To 4

The death toll in the Kalain brick kiln explosion in Assam has risen to four after another injured succumbed at the hospital on Friday.

The deceased was identified as a labourer at the brick kiln, named Medni Paswan. According to reports, his father had also passed away earlier in the same explosion.

It may be noted that a child was among three people killed earlier in the explosion at the brick kiln in Assam’s Cachar that also left several others injured.

The incident took place at Lakhipur in Kalain town, 28 kilometers from district headquarters Silchar in the Cachar district of Assam.

Apart from the casualties, there were 20 others who were seriously injured in the major explosion. The explosion took place inside the chimney of the kiln, reports stated.

Moreover, it has come to the fore that the brick kiln was being inaugurated today.

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) immediately. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police.