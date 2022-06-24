Assam: Death Toll Due to Floods Rises to 107

Seven more people, including two children have died in the last 24 hours due to floods in Assam as situation still remained grim. With the new deaths, the toll reached 107, of which 17 people have died in the landslides.

The seven new deaths - two each from Cachar and Barpeta and one each from Dhubri and newly created Bajali and Tamulpur districts. A total of 4,536 villages are still reeling under the flood waters. Barpeta is the worst-hit district with over 10.32 lakh people being affected, followed by Nagaon with over 5.03 lakh people being displaced.

The flood situation saw a slight improvement with the total population affected by flooding registering a decline to 45.34 lakh across 30 districts of the state.

A total of 2.84 lakh people are taking shelter in 759 relief camps set up by the respective district administrations across all the 30 affected districts. River Brahmaputra, Disang and Kopili are flowing above the danger level mark at Dhubri, Sivasagar and Nagaon districts, the ASDMA report said.

Meanwhile, Integrated Child Development Services said they are making children participate in pre-school activities in relief camp, reported news agency ANI.

Expressing his concern over the devastation caused by the catastrophe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted, “Over the last few days, parts of Assam have witnessed flooding due to heavy rainfall. The Central Government is continuously monitoring the situation in Assam and is working closely with the State Government to provide all possible assistance to overcome this challenge.”

“Army and NDRF teams are present in the flood affected areas. They are conducting evacuation operations and assisting those who are affected. The Air Force has conducted over 250 sorties as a part of the evacuation process,” the Prime Minister added.