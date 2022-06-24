Assam: 70 Rooms Booked for Sena MLAs at Hotel Radisson Blu

The Radisson Blu hotel, located on National Highway 37 at Gotanagar in Guwahati has become the centre of attraction ever since rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde camped in the hotel since Wednesday.

After landing at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati , the rebel MLAs were taken to the Radisson Blu hotel in three Assam State Transport Corporation luxury buses, escorted by the police.

According to reports, a total of 70 rooms of the hotel have been booked for seven days for Rs 56 lakh.

Adding to this is the daily estimated expense for food and other services at Rs 8 lakh (Rs 56 lakh for seven days), taking the total seven-day cost to Rs 1.12 crore.

The MLAs, led by Shinde, first put up at a hotel in Surat in Gujarat late on Monday from where they flew to Guwahati on Wednesday morning.

The cost of the whole “operation” will include chartered flights and other transport arrangements, besides other expenses that may not be known so far, NDTV reported.

In a show of strength, Shinde on Thursday posted pictures and videos with 42 MLAs from the hotel, spelling more trouble for Chief Minister and Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray.

The pictures show the MLAs gathered in a hall for a photo-shoot, raising slogans for Shiv Sena, Balasaheb Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, without mentioning Uddhav Thackeray.