Assam: Decomposed Body of Elderly Woman Found Under Mysterious Circumstances

A tragic incident has unfolded in Fetagaon village of Dergaon, the lifeless decomposed body of an elderly woman was discovered inside her secluded residence.
The deceased was identified as Rahila Dutta (65), an unmarried individual who lived a solitary existence in her home.

The unsettling discovery came to light when Rahila's nephew, visiting from Guwahati, noticed the door tightly shut and alerted local residents and the police. Upon investigation, the distressing sight of Rahila's remains was uncovered within the confines of her house.

Adding to the mystery surrounding the woman’s demise, her mobile phone had been inactive for three months, leaving her nephew unaware of her well-being during this period. The circumstances leading to her solitary demise raise perplexing questions.

