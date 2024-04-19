Lok Sabha Polls: Raijor Dal Member Dies at Polling Booth in Sivasagar

Today, amidst the fervor of the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a tragic incident unfolded in Sivasagar.
A member of the Raijor Dal party, Sangeeta Gogoi, succumbed to a heart attack while fulfilling her duties at the election table in ward no. 10 of Banmukh Panchayat. Her untimely demise has cast a somber shadow over the electoral process.
In another unfortunate turn of events at a polling booth in Lumding, chaos ensued as the presiding officer, Shabbir Ali, suffered a severe health complication due to high blood pressure.
The incident occurred at polling station number 253 at ME School 253 in Lumding Harulongpher, leading to the postponement of vote counting at the affected station. Disappointed voters, unable to cast their ballots, expressed their frustration, resulting in the closure of the polling station.