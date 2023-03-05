Assam: Decomposed Body of New Born Found Stuffed in Sack

In a shocking incident, a decomposed body of a new born was found stuffed in a sack in Golaghat’s Barpathar locality on Sunday.

The body was recovered nearby the residence of one Lalit Boro in Basapathar locality under Barpathar police station.

Sources informed that the family members of Lalit Boro first spotted the sack being bitten by a dog and accordingly informed Barpathar police.

The village defence party (VDP) members, along with the Barpathar police, rushed to the spot and have started an investigation into the case.

It is still unclear who had stored the decomposing body of a newborn baby inside the sack.

The body has been sent for postmortem by the police.

A day earlier, a 5-month-old baby was physically assaulted by his own father, inflicting multiple fractures on his fragile body.

The incident was reported from Kahilipara area in Guwahati city.

Sources said that the accused father, identified as Anikesh Goswami, allegedly assaulted the baby physically for reasons currently unknown.

The baby is currently being treated at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

According to doctors, the baby sustained fractures on his arms and legs following alleged physical assault by the accused father.

“The baby is now conscious, crying normally, and is being breastfed by the mother,” doctors said.

Meanwhile, city police apprehended the accused father and registered a case under relevant sections against him.