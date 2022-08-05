Assam Delegation To Visit Mizoram On Aug 9-10 To Discuss Border Issues

A delegation of the Assam government will be visiting Mizoram on August 9-10 to discuss the ongoing border dispute with the neighbouring state.

"Delegation of the Assam government will be headed by Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora and he will be accompanied by state Housing and Urban Minister Ashok Singhal and three other officials,” said GD Tripathi, Commissioner & Secretary of Assam Border Protection & Development Department.

The five-member delegation will discuss with their Mizoram counterpart the solution to the decades-old boundary dispute between the two north-eastern states.

Tripathi further said that both the states will discuss border issues so as to maintain peace in the region.

On the other hand, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana will lead the Mizoram government team.

In August last year, both the sides held talks in Mizoram's capital Aizawl and agreed to maintain peace and resolve the inter-state boundary dispute through dialogue.

Assam shares a 164.6 km long boundary with Mizoram and many conflicts have taken place in the last few years.

Last year on July 26, six Assam policemen and one civilian were killed in a fierce gun battle between the two states and then onwards, tensions heightened between Mizoram and Assam over the boundary dispute. At least 50 people were injured in the incident and a total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had been deployed at the site.