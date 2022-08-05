Assam Youth Held Attempting To Join ULFA-I

A youth was arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday on suspicion of attempting to join the banned militant outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

According to sources, the youth, identified as Anarul Haque was nabbed from Juria in Rupohihat area of the district.

The arrested youth allegedly attempted to join the insurgent outfit with help of ULFA’s Facebook page, sources informed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Last month, an alleged linkman of the ULFA-I was arrested in Golaghat district in Assam.

Sources said the accused, namely Prakash Gogoi, was in contact with the banned militant outfit through social media, adding that his role however remains unclear.

It was also learned that Gogoi had qualified for the post of constable in Assam police in the last exam.