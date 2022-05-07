Assam To Witness Heavy Rainfall from May 9

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall across Assam from Monday (May 9) till Friday (May 13).

Notably, this year the monsoon arrived early as heavy rainfall and storm witnessed across the state since Bohag Bihu.

According to the weather department, almost every district of the state will witness rainfall from Monday to Friday.

It may be mentioned that at least 18 people were killed in the month of April due to lightning and storms in Assam that struck different parts of the state, according to a data of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

An official source said that houses and other infrastructure have also been damaged owing to the inclement weather condition.

Also Read: ULFA-I Awarded Death Penalty for 2 of Its Cadres for Alleged Involvement in Spying

The official further stated that the state has been receiving heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms since the beginning of April, leaving a trail of destruction.

As many as 14 people were killed in lightning and storms within a span of three days since April 15. Among the dead were at least two minors, the ASDMA report said.

Altogether, 4,630 people in 325 villages have been affected by torrential rain and storms over the last three days, the ASDMA bulletin said. More than 1,000 houses were damaged during the month along with several schools and Anganwadi centres.

Electric poles and trees have also been uprooted in many parts, snapping power supply and blocking roads, the ASDMA said.

The weather department further predicted that the highest temperature will be reduced to 22 degree Celsius from 33 degree Celsius.