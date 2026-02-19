Assam: Demand to Ban Teer Games in Dhubri; Memorandum Submitted to DC

Concerns are mounting in Dhubri over the growing spread of Teer -style Teer games and alleged illegal gambling activities, with residents warning that the trend is endangering the future of the younger generation.

According to sources, such games are currently being operated in several parts of the town, from Ward No. 1 to Ward No. 16 of greater Dhubri. What began as small-scale recreational setups has reportedly turned into large-scale gambling operations involving lakhs of rupees.

A distinguished social worker has submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner, demanding an immediate ban on Teer and gambling games in the town. In the memorandum, he expressed concern that not only youths but also elderly residents have become involved in these activities.

Residents allege that some clubhouses in the town are being used as hubs for gambling. In certain cases, it is claimed that outsiders allegedly break open gates at night to run the operations inside the club premises. Locals fear that unchecked activities are damaging the area's social fabric.

Parents and guardians have voiced particular concern over school and college students being drawn towards these games. With the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations approaching and the Secondary Education Final Examinations ongoing, many feel that students are being distracted at a crucial academic period.

Several residents have alleged that despite repeated complaints, the police have not taken strict action against those running the gambling operations. They have urged the authorities to intervene immediately to prevent further damage.