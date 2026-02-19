Assam Assembly Ends With Unity on Flood Control: CM Sarma

The fifteenth Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly concluded on a positive and development-focused note on its final day, with rare consensus emerging between the ruling and opposition benches.

Advertisment

The day began with the customary Question-and-Answer session, following which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the House. In his speech, CM Sarma highlighted the work carried out by the state’s Water Resources Department, particularly in strengthening flood management infrastructure.

Referring to the transformation of Mathauri, CM Sarma said that a few years ago, it would have been difficult for anyone to imagine that a proper road could be constructed over it. “Today, that vision has become a reality,” he remarked, adding that the department has not only reinforced Mathauri but also made it functional and beneficial for the public, thereby opening up new avenues for development.

The Chief Minister also heaped praise on Water Resources Minister Piyush Hazarika, commending his leadership and administrative efficiency. Sarma stated that under the present leadership, the department has shown a new direction in flood control measures, an issue that remains one of Assam’s most persistent challenges.

In a notable development, opposition legislatorAkhil Gogoi, who was present in the House, also appreciated the initiative taken by the Water Resources Department. His remarks signalled a rare moment of agreement between the treasury and opposition benches.

The consensus witnessed on the concluding day of the session stood out in an otherwise politically charged atmosphere that often defines Assembly proceedings. Lawmakers from both sides acknowledged the importance of strengthening flood control infrastructure, given Assam’s annual struggle with floods and erosion.