Assam: Dengue Forces Educational Institutes In Diphu To Remain Closed

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Sunday announced that schools in Diphu will remain closed for five days this month in light of rising cases of Dengue in the region.

KAAC, via an official notification informed that education institutes, both formal and informal will remain closed for five days in November. The decision has been taken in light of an impending epidemic.

The notification further mentioned that schools and colleges falling within Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town area will remain closed on November 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

It read, “In view of the alarming surge in Dengue cases and in pursuance to Jt Director's letter vide No. NHM/K-Ang/Office Order/2022/330/Part-IV/S5274, Dated Diphu the 06/11/2022 and as preventive measures against impending epidemic, therefore all educational institutions both Govt and private, etc from Non-formal Pre-schools (Anganwadi) to colleges falling within Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town area, shall remain closed on 7 9 10 11 & 12th of November, 2022.”