Assam: Ferry With Over 50 Passengers Stranded Near Majuli

Over 50 passengers have been left stranded as a result of a ferry got stuck mid-way on the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Majuli on Sunday.

According to reports, the ferry left the Nimati Ghat in Jorhat and was headed towards Majuli when the incident took place.

The ferry that got stuck on the Brahmaputra was identified as being named ‘Panoi’.

Moreover, it has come to the fore that ferry was turned back following erosion at Kamalabari.

While returning, it got stuck with over 50 passengers onboard.

It may be noted that in another similar incident that took place on October 28, another ferry with over 100 passengers onboard was left stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra river near Majuli.

Along with the passengers, there were eight cars and 40 motorcycles on the ferry.

Due to dense fog, the ferry supposed to leave at 8 am, left at 9 am. However, after leaving from Aflamukh ferry ghat, it got stranded in the middle of the river.