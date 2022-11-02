Assam

Assam: Dengue Outbreak in Diphu Kills 3 So Far

All the three deceased persons were patients who were undergoing treatment at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.
Diphu Medical College in Assam
Diphu Medical College in Assam
Pratidin Time

Three persons have died so far following the outbreak of dengue in Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

All the three deceased persons were patients who were undergoing treatment at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

Currently, the health conditions of three out of 22 patients who are currently being admitted at the hospital are critical.

According to reports, a state medical expert team has been lodged at the hospital. Authorities are taking all measures to prevent the further spread of the viral disease.

Regular fogging is also being conducted in Diphu as a preventive measure.

Also Read
Power, Water Cut-Off At Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta's Govt Residence
Dengue
Diphu Medical College and Hospital
fogging
state expert team

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com