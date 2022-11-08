Assam: Voting for Deori Autonomous Council Underway

Voting for the elections to the Deori Autonomous Council of Assam began on Tuesday morning.

Voting is underway at 93 polling booths in 22 council constituencies spread across six districts and four sub-divisions in the state.

As many as 75 candidates are trying their luck in these elections. Their political fate will be decided by over 43,000 electors.

Voters were seen standing in queue at one of the polling booths at Bangalmara HS School polling station in Assam's Lakhimpur district since Tuesday morning to exercise their right to franchise.

Presiding Officer of Bangalmara HS School polling station Nipon Panging said that voting had begun at scheduled time of 8 am today.

"There are 256 voters at this polling station and the voting is underway peacefully," the Presiding Officer said.

The polling process started in 25 polling booths in seven council constituencies of Lakhimpur district at 8 am today and it will continue till 4 pm.

The counting of votes will be held on Thursday.

Out of 75 candidates, 18 candidates are from BJP, 4 from BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), 14 from Congress, 7 from AAP, two from Raijor Dal, one from Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and 29 independent candidates.

A total of 43,595 voters (21412 male and 22183 female) may exercise their right to franchise.

Earlier on November 5, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released the BJP's Sankalp Patra for Deori Autonomous Council Elections.

During a programme held at Assam State BJP head office at Basistha in Guwahati, the Chief Minister released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' with several promises for the all-around development of Deori tribes.

The Chief Minister had said while releasing BJP's Sankalp Patra that the state government would add 7 lakh new beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme from next month.

"The state government will provide Rs 10 lakh each to the 100 years old place of worship of Deori tribes. The state government will also give Rs 2.50 lakh to other worship places of Deori tribes," Sarma had promised.

(With Inputs from ANI)