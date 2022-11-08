Assam Govt to Abolish 8000 Regular Posts of School Teachers

Assam government has decided to abolish 8000 posts of school teachers under the elementary education department, said an official.

In a letter to the state Accountant General (AG), Assam, the school education department stated that the government has decided to abolish 8000 sanctioned vacant posts of regular teachers under the directorate of elementary education, Assam.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the Government in the Department of School Education for abolishing of 8000 (Eight Thousand) sanctioned vacant posts of regular teacher (4265 pots of Lower Primary Schools and 3715 posts of Upper Primary Schools) under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam…that were kept vacant to maintain financial neutrality regarding providing of additional service benefits to the State Pool Teachers under SSA, Assam as per Decision of Honorable Cabinet meeting held on 26.05. 2020,” the letter written by Bijoya Choudhury, secretary to Assam school education department to AG, read.

In July this year, the Assam government decided to appoint guest teachers to mitigate the shortage of teachers.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the state cabinet approved the proposal of appointing guest teachers.

Pegu further said around 8,000 posts are lying vacant across the state.