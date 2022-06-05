Assam Deputy Speaker Condemns Attack On BJP Office At Sarupathar

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin has condemned the attack on the BJP office at Sarupathar in Karbi Anglong district.

The Deputy Speaker visited the incident spot on Sunday to assess the situation and said that culprits behind the attack will not be spared.

"If anyone will threaten to people of Sarupathar council constituency, then we will not spare him, either he is BJP supporter or Congress supporter. We will take strong action against those who will try to disturb the peaceful environment," said Momin.

He also asserted that ‘gunda raj’ will not be allowed in the state and mentioned that strong action will be taken against the culprits.

The incident took place on Saturday night when some unidentified miscreants torched the BJP Sarupathar Mondal Office under the Bokajan assembly constituency.

It may be mentioned that the attack comes just ahead of the election to 26 seats of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council slated to held on June 8.