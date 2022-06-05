Bomb Blast Outside School In Manipur's Imphal

An explosion triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) rocked Manipur’s capital city of Imphal in the early hours of Sunday.

The blast took place around 3 am in the morning.

Reportedly, a school in the capital city was the target of the bomb blast.

The blast was reported from outside the main gate of the Little Flower school. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, however, the gate was heavily damaged in the blast.

Some portions of the school building, including window panes, were also damaged.

Meanwhile, police officials and bomb experts reached the spot to assess the situation.

No group has taken responsibility for the bomb blast till the filing of this report.