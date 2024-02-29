Assam Deputy Speaker Terms INDIA Bloc as 'Headless Alliance'

He also said that, the poverty was there, but when Modi came into power in 2014 and he tried for the antyodaya, raising the poor people to the streamline, helping people.

He said, "Houses have been given to the poor people. 80 crore people of the nation are now getting free rice. The farmers are getting financial benefits. The every people getting priority for the first time in the country after PM Modi came into power. India is now become fifth economy after successful rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and very soon we are going to become third economy. By 2047, India will become developed country. We have a vision, we have a leader, work culture. The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its alliance will get 400 plus seats this time.”