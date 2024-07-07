Car Catches Fire, All Occupants Escape Unharmed in Assam’s Barpeta

A horrific incident occurred last night on National Highway 27 at Simlaguri in Barpeta Road when a Maruti Alto 800 caught fire. The vehicle, carrying five passengers, including a child and two women, was completely engulfed in flames. Fortunately, all occupants managed to escape unharmed.
The vehicle, owned by Masood Saddam of Manikpur in Bongaigaon district, bore the registration number AS 01 EU 7533. Saddam was returning home to Manikpur from Guwahati with his wife, nephew (minor by age), and nephew-in-law, who was driving the car.
As they neared Barpeta Road, the nephew-in-law noticed the interior of the car heating up.
He immediately stopped the vehicle near an under-construction flyover in Simlaguri. Upon stopping, the car suddenly caught fire. The passengers quickly evacuated the vehicle, avoiding injury.
The fire brigade was promptly notified and managed to extinguish the flames. However, the car was completely gutted, with items such as mobile phones, important documents, and clothes destroyed in the fire.
The incident caused significant commotion in the Simlaguri area.