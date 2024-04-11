Assam: Devastating Fire Engulfs House, Kills Livestock in Separate Incidents

Assam

Amid Eid festivities across Assam, devastating fire incidents reported in different places doused properties worth lakhs on Thursday.

In the first incident, a house was completely gutted in an inferno that broke out in Doom Dooma's Philobari locality in the wee hours today, reports said.

The residence belonged to a person named Basalal Chouhan. It is suspected that the incident occurred due to a short circuit at Chouhan's residence.

Further allegations have been levelled by the locals about the late arrival of fire-fighting personnel. As per reports, the locals doused the blazing fire before the fire fighters arrived.

Reportedly, the fire destroyed properties worth over Rs 5 lakh, including cash up to Rs 80,000. The fire also killed livestock, though no human casualty has been reported.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a massive fire reportedly erupted at a building adjoining the Sahitya Sabha office in Namrup on Wednesday night.

The fire which is suspected to have erupted due to a short circuit gutted at least five business establishments, reports added.

The fire was doused after the timely intervention of the fire-fighting personnel.

Youth Charred to Death in House Fire in Assam's Nagaon
