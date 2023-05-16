Assam DGP Allots 3 Months Time to Obese Cops for Reducing Weight

The Assam Police sent out strict directions to all police personnel allotting them three months time to reduce their weight. This order has been passed for all police personnel including IPS and APS who are obese.
This order has been passed after directives issued by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and in a bid to check the overall health and fitness levels of police personnel. All cops have been granted time till August 15 to reduce their weight.
The Body Mass Index (BMI) assessment will then be started in the next fifteen days. This was informed by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Tuesday.
GP Singh stated that all police personnel falling in obese category (BMI 30+) will be granted an additional three-month time to work towards weight reduction, until the end of November, failing which they would be offered Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). However, there will exemptions for those who have genuine medical grounds like hypothyroidism.
The Assam DGP said that he would be the first to measure his BMI on August 16.
Informing this through Twitter, GP Singh wrote, “In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam, @assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations. We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS & APS officers till August 15th and then start BMI assessment in next fifteen days. All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November End) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical ground like thyroidism etc. @DGPAssamPolice would be the first to have the BMI taken on August 16th.”