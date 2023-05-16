Assam DGP Allots 3 Months Time to Obese Cops for Reducing Weight

The Assam DGP said that he would be the first to measure his BMI on August 16.

Informing this through Twitter, GP Singh wrote, “In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam, @assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations. We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS & APS officers till August 15th and then start BMI assessment in next fifteen days. All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November End) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical ground like thyroidism etc. @DGPAssamPolice would be the first to have the BMI taken on August 16th.”