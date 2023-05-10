Minor Reshuffle in Assam Police Department | Check Full List

In a minor reshuffle in the Home (A) Department of the Assam Government, three state police officials were transferred and posted in various locations, reports emerged on Wednesday. The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the Governor of Assam.
The following is the full list (dated May 9, 2023) of the three police officials who have been transferred:
Shri Debasish Sarma, APS (DR-2002), Principal, PTC, Dergaon is transferred and posted as Commandant, 13th A.P. Bn., Lilabari, Lakhimpur with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Fakhrul Islam, APS transferred.
Shri Satyajit Nath, APS (DR-2002), Superintendent of Police, FRRO, Bongaigaon is transferred and his services are attached with Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati until further orders.
Shri Fakhrul Islam, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 13th A.P. Bn., Lilabari, Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, FRRO, Bongaigaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Satyajit Nath, APS transferred.