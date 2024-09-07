Assam DGP Calls for Accurate Reporting in Unregulated Deposits Investigation

On Saturday, Assam Police Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh urged media houses to avoid speculative reporting regarding an absconding individual in the Unregulated Deposits Investigation.
Singh emphasized that any specific information regarding the involvement of police officers should be provided directly to the media or investigation teams.
The DGP reaffirmed Assam police's commitment to bringing all those involved in unregulated deposit schemes to justice.
He reminded that the action against these schemes was initiated suo-motu by the Assam Police on the instructions of the Police Headquarters (PHq), and the full force of the law would be applied to tackle this issue.
It is to be noted that the statement comes amid allegations that certain police officials advised photographer Tarkik Borah and social media influencer and artiste Sumi Borah to evade arrest until they could obtain anticipatory bail. The couple has been on the run following the arrest of fraudster Bishal Phukan in connection with an online trading scam.
As Bishal Phukan's police custody concludes today, he has reportedly revealed significant information during interrogation. Notably, a KIA Seltos vehicle bearing registration number AS06 AL 0006 was seized from Phukan's elder brother yesterday, adding to the ongoing investigation and seizure of luxury vehicles and important documents.