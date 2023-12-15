Assam DGP Challenges ULFA-I Amid Grenade Blasts, Says, "Target Me"

He added, “My residential is Kahilipara and my office address is Ulubari, come and target me, if needed. Did I say I am scared of anyone? If I am the sole reason for their grievances then target me, why target others? In the last couple of months, all the major cases like the APSC cash-for-job scam, Land scam, Fake call centre scam, etc, have been busted by the state police. Assam police have managed to grow its conviction rate from 5% to 16% till November, now that such activities (hinting at grenade blasts) are occurring regularly, we will have to divert our police force to that, which will be unfavorable to the people of Assam.