Assam DGP Challenges ULFA-I Amid Grenade Blasts, Says, "Target Me"

Amid grenade blasts in the state, GP Singh, the director general of police in Assam, presented a veiled challenge to the outlawed insurgent group ULFA-I, asking them to target him if he posed a threat.
The top police officer went on to say that if someone loves their motherland, how can they destroy it by acts like grenade explosions? People involved should think twice before engaging in such behavior, and the state's citizens should also ask themselves these questions.
During a media interaction at Kaziranga National Park on Friday, DGP GP Singh said, “I wonder why such people or organisations are harming their motherland at a time when they claim their abundant love for the state. I am not willing to comment much on this further. But, I want to make this clear that we are in touch with the National Investigation (NIA) and central intelligence agencies regarding this. Persons involved in the blast incidents won’t be spared and the strongest possible action will be taken against them.”
He added, “My residential is Kahilipara and my office address is Ulubari, come and target me, if needed. Did I say I am scared of anyone? If I am the sole reason for their grievances then target me, why target others? In the last couple of months, all the major cases like the APSC cash-for-job scam, Land scam, Fake call centre scam, etc, have been busted by the state police. Assam police have managed to grow its conviction rate from 5% to 16% till November, now that such activities (hinting at grenade blasts) are occurring regularly, we will have to divert our police force to that, which will be unfavorable to the people of Assam.
Singh also claimed that in the last 15 to 20 years, the state’s scenario has changed a lot.
“The detonation of grenades is not a permanent activity. I'm also being questioned about speaking about situations involving law and order. For this, the government is paying me. This is what I do, and I have done it while I have been in Kashmir, Punjab, and the Northeast. I will keep doing what I believe is best for Assam,” added DGP Singh further.