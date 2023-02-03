Assam DGP GP Singh Chairs Crucial Meet with SPs, Key Decisions Taken

A crucial meeting attended by all officers from the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Assam Police was chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh in Guwahati on Thursday.

Several key decisions to be followed by the officers were taken in the meeting. They include:

1. All district SP offices and the police headquarters has to ensure that an officer is present from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm every working day to interact with the Public for ensuring Grievance Redressal. This order has to be strictly followed in all SP offices and police headquarters from February 13.

2. All District SPs will put in place a system to ensure that all the Personnel working in their jurisdiction get a weekly off mandatorily, except in exigencies. This, however, would not apply to those holding Charge Posts (including ICs and OCs of OPs and PSs).

3. All Districts, Battalions and Organisations, including the police headquarters will ensure that pending Pension cases are cleared within the next two months and henceforth preparation of Pension papers for retiring Personnel will begin atleast a year before their date of superannuation.

4. The Name Plate of all personnel should be in local language or bilingual, so as to ensure better visibility with the people.

5. The Director General of Police exhorted all Officers and Personnel to:

· Ensure correct and polite behaviour with the people they serve.

· Give due respect and ensure the dignity of their colleagues across ranks.

· Take care of their own health, so that they are fit and well to ensure better service delivery to the public.

· Maintain the highest level of professional and personal discipline, across all ranks.