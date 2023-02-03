Assam Police Launch Massive Crackdown on Child Marriage, Several Accused Nabbed

The Assam Police has arrested several persons from different districts of the state after a massive crackdown was launched on child marriage cases.

The arrests comes post the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the state government’s tough stance against child marriage cases in the state.

In a massive manhunt launched statewide to nab the accused involved in child marriage since Thursday evening, 60 persons have been arrested from Morigaon, 53 from Guwahati, 23 in Dhubri, 13 in Golaghat, 36 in Bilasipara, 14 in Majuli, 21 from Jogighopa, 14 in Abhayapuri.

Meanwhile, search opeartions are still underway across the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the chief minister urged the people to cooperate in the initiative and said that the action on the 4,004 registered cases would begin on Friday.

Addressing reporters on the matter, CM Sarma said, “Arrests will go on as long as the menace that this child marriage continues to persist in Assam. Anyone indulging in child marriage will be straightaway jailed.”

The CM further opined that marriage registers maintained by Maulanas and Qazis will discussed in the coming times.

In a relief to the minor wives of arrested husbands in connection with child marriages, the Assam CM announced that they will receive free ration the moment their husbands are arrested.