Assam DGP GP Singh Asks All SPs To Refrain From Speaking Before Media

In a major decision, Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday announced that all superintendents of police (SPs) of every district will have to refrain from speaking before the media.
As announced by GP Singh, not only Lakhimpur SP Anand Mishra, but the SPs of every district of Assam have been directed to restrict their media interaction. GP Singh said that the people will determine what the police are doing, officials don’t have to speak about it.
Meanwhile, Assam Police will appoint a police spokesperson for every district. As and when required, the spokesperson will address media persons and inform them about actions taken by the police.
As per the new directions, the DGP himself will also not address the media from now on. He also said that from now onwards, information to media persons will only be relayed through press briefings.
Speaking further during his visit to Pathsala, the Assam DGP also informed that the case pertaining to the death of Morikolong SI Junmoni Rabha will be handed over to the CBI in the coming week.
It may be noted that earlier officials of Assam Police have been asked to refrain from speaking before the media without prior permission from the DGP.
An official order dated May 17 noted that several police personnel were found speaking to media, both print and electronic, where they knowingly or unknowingly disclosed views on policy related matters.
In that regard, police officials in districts and organizations were told to be careful before speaking to the media and not express views on policing or policy related matters before taking prior permission from the DGP.
The order read, “It is noticed that Police Officers in the Districts and Organizations giving bytes before the Electronic Media and Press without prior permission from the Police Headquarters. Sometimes, it is seen that knowingly or unknowingly the Officers express views on policy related matters publicly.”
“In view of the above, I am directed to issue this advisory to be careful in future while speaking in Public or Press and not to express your views on Policing or Policy related subjects without the approval of the Director General of Police, Assam,” it added.