“Refrain From Unnecessary Remarks on SI Junmoni’s Death Case”: CM tells Police

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that he has directed the state police department from refraining from making unnecessary remarks in connection to the death case of the Morikolong sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha for the sake of a neutral investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The chief minister also stated that till CBI takes over the charge of the Junmoni Rabha's death case, the case will be investigated by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assam.
Addressing the media here in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “Already the case has been handed over to the CBI. Now it is up to the CBI who will deal with the findings and outcome. During the investigation process, if anyone is found to be guilty he or she will have to go to the jail. As the Assam government has handed over the case to the CBI, thus, the government will not comment on anything in connection to the matter. We will be neutral. I have also directed the Assam police not to make any unnecessary statement in connection to Junmoni Rabha’s death case as the investigation is handed over to the CBI."
The chief minister also assured to end the fake gold smuggling racket completely from the state.
“People indulged in buying and selling of fake gold will be dealt as criminal. A person with good nature will never have the intension of buying fake gold. People having black money generally get involved in buying such gold. We will end this game in Assam,” added CM Sarma.
Earlier today, several organizations from the Rabha community have come together and staged a protest at Kalaigaon in Assam’s Udalguri district, demanding a thorough investigation of the ‘mysterious’ death of Junmoni Rabha, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam Police.
Organisations including Nikhil Rabha Students’ Union, Nikhil Rabha Sahitya Sabha, Nikhil Rabha Mahila Parishad have staged a demonstration with placards demanding justice for slain cop Junmoni Rabha and also raised slogans against Nagaon police.
One of the placards also demanded the arrest of former Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP), Leena Doley, who has been at the center of the controversy since its inception.
“So many clues have been unearthed indicating foul play in Junmoni Rabha’s death, yet the government and state police are remaining silent. The fact that Nagaon SP Leena Doley deliberately murdered Junmoni has now come to light,” one of the protestors said.
“The government is trying to cover up the issue by transferring Leena Doley to another district but that won’t change things. We demand strict action against Leena Doley, be it Reserved Closed or suspension,” he added.
Another protestor said, “The people of Assam were slowly gaining trust in Assam police but this incident has opened our eyes. We have lost all faith in Assam police.”
Notably, a leader of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) was also present at the protest site who also acknowledged that Junmoni Rabha’s death was a premeditated murder.
“Junmoni’s death might be being proclaimed as a road accident by the police, but the people of Assam are very well aware that it was a premeditated murder,” he said.
Upon being asked if the people are happy with the case being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said, “We are satisfied but the investigation is going very slowly. The investigation must not be delayed.”