“Refrain From Unnecessary Remarks on SI Junmoni’s Death Case”: CM tells Police

One of the placards also demanded the arrest of former Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP), Leena Doley, who has been at the center of the controversy since its inception.

“So many clues have been unearthed indicating foul play in Junmoni Rabha’s death, yet the government and state police are remaining silent. The fact that Nagaon SP Leena Doley deliberately murdered Junmoni has now come to light,” one of the protestors said.

“The government is trying to cover up the issue by transferring Leena Doley to another district but that won’t change things. We demand strict action against Leena Doley, be it Reserved Closed or suspension,” he added.