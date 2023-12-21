Assam DGP Holds Closed-Door Meeting Amid ULFA-I Challenge

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has a closed door meeting with Additional Superintendent of Police (ASPs) of security wing of all districts.
According to sources, the closed-door meeting is underway at the Assam Police headquarters at Ulubari locality in Guwahati.
This comes after United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) openly accepted the veiled challenge given by the top cop, of late.
It has come to the fore that the top police officials in each districts of the state have taken special measures after recent grenade blast incidents in the state.
On the other hand, tight security arrangements have been put in place in every district, the sources informed.
It is noteworthy to mention that operations are underway parallelly in remote locations of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and other parts of Northeastern states.
Meanwhile, special measures have also been taken for the safety of the Assam DGP GP Singh.
Security forces have been beefed up at the Assam police headquarters and official residence of the DGP at Kahilipara locality in Guwahati city.