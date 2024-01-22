Assam DGP Issues Directives for Smooth Passage of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Following several incidents of attacks alleged by the Congress during their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, the director general of police (DGP) of Assam has issued directives to ensure smooth passing of the Yatra through the state.
Through a post on X, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh issued the following guidelines:
The organisers are advised to stick to resolutions of the ASL since Z+ category ASL PP is part of the event.
Unscheduled stoppages should be avoided.
The ASL PP may be advised not to leave the vehicle without advance intimation to local administration and Police.
Other participants are also advised not to expose the PP through unscheduled stoppages.
One IGP of Assam Police is supervising the arrangements.
SP Rank officer along with sufficient force is travelling with the convoy in addition to route deployment.
The participants of road event are advised not to physically counter localised political protests to the event and leave the same to the deployed and/or accompanying police contingent. We remain committed to provide safe passage to the road event as discussed and decided in the ASL.
Notably, on Sunday, APCC president Bhupen Borah sustained brutal injuries in a physical assault on him during the yatra in Sonitpur district. The APCC chief was reportedly attacked when Rahul Gandhi's vehicle passed through Jamugurihat in Sonitpur. According to the Assam Congress, Borah was allegedly assaulted by a group of “paid goons” of the BJP.
Before this, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that his vehicle was attacked during the yatra at Jamugurihat. He shared a video of the yatra on social media and stated that his vehicle was attacked by men belonging to the BJP. He further accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being behind the incident saying that it was his ‘doing’.
Later yesterday, several incidents of violence were reported when the yatra reached Nagaon district. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly pelted stones and vandalized vehicles that were part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Laokhowa area of Nagaon. Reportedly, the alleged BJP workers were heard chanting 'Jai Shri Ram’ and pelting stones at the vehicles during Gandhi’s rally till Nagaon’s Rupohi.