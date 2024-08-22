Assam DGP Issues Strict Directives for Law and Order Enforcement in State

Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has issued stern instructions to law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in the state.
He advised the stakeholders to take swift and strict action against any individual violating the law, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in the state following recent criminal incidents.
The DGP’s directive comes in the wake of several incidents involving clashes between individuals from different communities. Singh has called for a meeting with police stations, civic bodies, and district administrations, urging all stakeholders to ensure the law is upheld at all times.
The DGP took to X (Formerly known as twitter) and quoted, "Reiterating commitment of Assam Police to strict adherence of law. I request all stakeholders to cooperate with us in maintaining L&O in the state. Instructions have been issued to all field formations for strict action against anyone trying to break law."
In response to the recent clashes, Singh emphasized the need for police to act with absolute neutrality and in strict adherence to the law, without allowing any space for instant justice or actions outside legal boundaries. He highlighted that any failure by field police units to ensure the rule of law will be viewed seriously and handled accordingly.
The DGP also instructed district police units to collaborate with Thana Level Nagrik Committees and district administrations to hold regular meetings with all community stakeholders to maintain harmony. The directive underscored the Assam Police’s commitment to law enforcement and its responsibility to act impartially in maintaining peace and order across the state.
This strong message from DGP Singh reinforces the police force's duty to ensure justice and uphold law and order amid growing concerns about inter-community clashes in Assam.