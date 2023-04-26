Assam DGP Orders Inquiry On Cop Accused Of Bribery

A senior police officer has been accused of demanding and accepting bribe money from a complainant in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.

The accused cop, identified as Tarun Chandra Boro, is posted as the Incharge of Bongalmora police outpost, under Bihpuria P.S.

According to information, Das is accused of demanding and accepting the bribe money of Rs 500 from an individual who had come to file a police complaint regarding some other matter.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh ordered the SP of Lakhimpur district to place the said officer under suspension, initiate an inquiry on him, and take action per law.

Taking to Twitter, Singh informed, “Reference - Video of Incharge Of Bongalmora police Out post, under Bihpuria P.S. District Lakhimpur allegedly demanding and accepting bribe - SP of @lakhimpurpolice district has been directed to place the said officer under suspension, cause an enquiry & take action per law.”