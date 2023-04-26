Assam Woman Delivers Baby Inside Washroom, Throws Newborn Into Pond

In a case of infanticide, a newborn baby died after being thrown into a pond by her mother in Assam’s Biswanath district.

The incident took place along the Assam-Arunachal border on Monday.

According to sources, the woman identified as Jyotsna Khandelwal delivered the baby last Monday inside the washroom of her residence as her water suddenly broke. On the same day, the woman allegedly threw the baby into a pond located adjacent to her house.

Locals suspect that Jyotsna had committed the heinous act as she wanted a baby boy instead of a girl.

The incident came to light after locals discovered the newborn’s body floating in the pond, following which they immediately informed authorities.

It is learned that the accused woman also didn’t inform the husband about the delivery.

Following the recovery of the body, the police took the father and the accused mother into their custody for questioning.

The incident has caused a stir in the community with the locals urging the legal authorities to conduct a proper investigation and punish the guilty.

Earlier on January 17, the head of a newborn baby was recovered from Sansapara area.

According to reports, the severed head of the newborn baby was first spotted by a pedestrian who immediately alerted the locals and the police.

Police said that they have gone through the CCTV footage that were installed in the area and learned that the head of the new-born baby was brought by a street dog from somewhere.

A local resident said that the baby looked like around a week old to a month old.