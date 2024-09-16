Assam DGP Orders Probe Into Claims of Improper Body Checks During ADRE Exam
Assam Director General of Police (DGP), G P Singh, has ordered an inquiry into allegations of inappropriate physical checks of women candidates during the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts at a examination center in Nalbari district.
The incident, which took place at Swahid Smriti Senior Secondary School in Belsor, has sparked outrage after a candidate, Nabanita Sarma, shared her experience on social media.
In a Facebook post, Sarma described the physical checking procedure as "disgraceful and pathetic," claiming that women personnel at the center conducted intrusive body searches, including checking undergarments without any privacy cover.
"They put their hands inside our undergarments to check, which is disgraceful. Though only women were present, the way we were touched was unacceptable," Sarma wrote, adding that such checks were neither necessary nor performed at other exam centers across the state.
The DGP responded to the allegations by ordering a detailed inquiry into the matter.
"Reference complaint of overreach by women police personnel during checking of women candidates at Nalbari during recruitment examination – Range DIG has been directed to enquire into the matter. Since the Range DIG Central Western Range and the District Commissioner and District Superintendent of Police of Nalbari are all women, the factual position would be known in quick time for further action," Singh stated on X.
The woman's allegations have sparked outrage among candidates, with many expressing discomfort over the conduct at the examination center. She also revealed that she spoke to her friends who appeared in other centers, and none of them reported similar incidents.
"I have taken several competitive exams, but this was the first time I experienced such an inappropriate approach. Many women candidates at the center felt mentally harassed," Sarma said in her post.
She has since urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take immediate action and ensure such incidents do not recur in future examinations.
Moreover, the DGP also revealed a separate case from North Lakhimpur, where cheating materials were found concealed inside a female candidate's undergarments during checking.
"It may also be mentioned that an FIR has been registered at North Lakhimpur PS today where cheating material papers were seized hidden inside a woman candidate’s undergarments," Singh added.
The recruitment examination, administered by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on behalf of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), saw 11,23,204 candidates take the test across 2,305 centers statewide. Despite these incidents, the examination proceeded as scheduled, with over 70,000 invigilators ensuring smooth conduct at the centers.