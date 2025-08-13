Assam DGP Responds to Calls for Independence Day Boycott by Insurgent Groups

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh has reacted to the call for boycotting the 15 August Independence Day celebrations by insurgent groups, saying that Assam has undergone significant changes compared to the past.

Speaking about the security situation, the DGP remarked, “No person who truly loves Assam would engage in anti-national activities. In my 32 years of experience in Assam, I have witnessed numerous transformations. Everyone should come forward to celebrate Independence Day.”

Earlier today, DGP Singh attended the parade at Khanapara Parade Ground and reviewed the preparations for the 79th Independence Day celebrations. The police directorate confirmed that all platoons are currently engaged in final rehearsals, with 27 platoons from military and paramilitary forces set to participate in this year’s parade.

The statement from the DGP comes in the wake of a call for boycott issued by the Paresh Baruah-led United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) and the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

In a joint statement, the two insurgent groups termed the Independence Day celebrations “so-called” and claimed they hold no significance for the indigenous people of the Western South East Asia (WESEA) region, which spans parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.

The outfits alleged that “colonial” India offered nothing to the indigenous communities of WESEA except deceit, humiliation, exploitation, and oppression. “The British imperialists exploited, repressed, and deprived this region, and for the past 79 years, colonial India has maintained even more pervasive domination in the name of independence,” the statement said.

The insurgent groups have announced that their protest on August 15 will involve a total bandh across the WESEA region and appealed to people to support the strike.

However, the ULFA-I and NSCN’s Wung Aung faction have issued similar boycott calls every year for India’s Republic Day and Independence Day, but despite the warnings, large numbers of people continue to participate in the official celebrations.

