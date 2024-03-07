Assam DGP Urges Akhil Gogoi to Spare Family Legacy from Public Disputes

Assam DGP GP Singh has urged Akhil Gogoi to refrain from involving his deceased father and ancestors in current discussions.
Singh, through a social media post, clarified that Gogoi is free to pursue any legal actions against his professional decisions. However, he expressed deep distress and requested Gogoi to respect his sentiments by keeping his late father and ancestors, who hold significant importance in his life, out of public debate.
"Respected representative of people, Hon’ble MLA Akhil Gogoi ji, I humbly request you to leave my Late father and forefathers out of the current discourse where you may disagree with my professional discharge of duty. All options, including legal options, are open to your good self against my professional discharge of duty. However, I would humbly request you to leave my late father and forefathers, who have position of God in my life, out of the public discourse and debate. I am deeply hurt and anguished," wrote GP Singh in his post.
This statement comes after Sivsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi criticized Assam DGP for allegedly suppressing public protests against the CAA. Gogoi asserted that neither the father nor the ancestors of the Assam DGP could deter their protests, and GP Singh had no authority to intimidate the Assamese public. Gogoi accused Singh of behaving like a mafia don instead of speaking in line with his role as the head of the state police.
In response to Singh's post, Gogoi emphasized that while he regrets causing any hurt to Singh, he questions if Singh felt similar anguish when five young men lost their lives during the CAA protests under his watch. Gogoi further inquired whether the families of those departed souls were not also deeply hurt by the incidents.