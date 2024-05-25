Assam DGP Urges Public Support Amidst Sweltering Heat Wave Conditions

Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has issued a heartfelt appeal to the compassionate people of Assam, soliciting assistance for police personnel enduring the scorching heat.
In light of the persistent high temperatures, Singh requested that drinking water be provided to policemen and women deployed near residential areas, offices, and commercial establishments. He emphasized the importance of hydration, urging residents to refill water bottles for police personnel as needed.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extreme heat and humidity across most parts of Assam in the coming 24 hours.
Forecasts indicate maximum temperatures 5-7 degrees Celsius higher than usual. Residents are advised to exercise caution and undertake necessary precautions to cope with the heat, including potential thunderstorm activity.