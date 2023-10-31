Assam DGP Urges TV Channels to Refrain from Giving Platforms to Terrorist Orgs

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Tuesday urged the private satellite channels in the state to note of the letter dated September 21, 2023, of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India regarding the obligation of the private satellite channels to adhere to Section 20 of the Cable TV Networks Regulation Act 1995.
“Television channels are advised to refrain from giving any platform to reports/references about and views/agenda of persons of such background including those against whom there are charges of serious crimes/terrorism and belonging to organizations which have been proscribed by law, having regard to the reasonable restrictions laid down under Article 19(2) of the Constitution and mentioned under sub-section (2) of Section 20 of the CTN Act,” the DGP tweeted.
The DGP also attached the list of designated terrorist organizations under 1st schedule of Section 35 of the UAP Act 1967.
As designated terrorist organizations, the list includes the names of up to 44 banned outfits, including the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland from Assam.