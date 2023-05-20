SI Junmoni Rabha Death: Assam DGP Recommends Transfer of Investigation to CBI

In a big development to the suspicious death of Kaliabor sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha, the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has officially stated that after reviewing every angle related to the case and after discussions with the CID Assam and senior police officers of Assam police headquarters has recommended the Assam government to transfer of investigations of all the four cases that been registered in Assam’s Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
In addition to that, after discussions with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam police have decided that all the police officers connected to the above-mentioned districts shall be transferred today.
Addressing the press conference here in Guwahati, DGP GP Singh said, “I also want to put it on record that this decision of mine to transfer the investigation to CBI has been taken on two grounds. One the public sentiments, their desires and demands to transfer the cases to CBI and secondly, one of our own officer has lost her life, it is deemed appropriate that the case is investigated by a neutral agency. However, having seen the investigation by CID Assam in last three days, I would also like to say that this decision of mine doesn’t in any way question the professional capability of CID Assam. I have great regard for the capability that CID Assam has displayed during the last few years and all the cases that have been entrusted to CID Assam in last few years have been investigated and taken into logical conclusion. However, I reiterate that I have taken the decision to transfer the cases to CBI for the sake of public sentiment and neutrality.”
The top cop has also informed that the Assam police has decided to recommend the state government to transfer of all the four cases including the case (Nagaon PS case vide no. 443/23) which was investigated by SI Rabha to CBI. The case was registered on May 5, 2023.
The other case that has been registered in connection to the suspicious death of SI Rabha are Lakhimpur PS case (183/23) on May 15, 2023. Similarly, two more cases were registered in Jakhalabandha PS (84/23) on May 16 and (87/23) on May 19, 2023, informed the DGP further.