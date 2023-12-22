Assam DGP Vows to Safeguard State, Takes Aim at ULFA-I

In an apparent reference to the proscribed militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I), Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh stated on Friday that the Assam police are totally dedicated to keeping the people of the state safe and do not want to become involved in any conflict.
He also stated that the state police will operate within the parameters of the Constitution of India.
Speaking to the media, DGP Singh said, “We don't want Assam to end up in a horrible situation like in the past. We shall take legal action against anyone who tries to sabotage the state's growth efforts. In Assam, we have liberated one lakh bighas of land that had been illegally encroached upon by individuals of Bangladeshi descent in around two and a half years. People threatening us from the Myanmar camp (hinting at ULFA-I) once tented in Bangladesh and caused havoc in the state. Moreover, as per our inputs, they still have relatives in Bangladesh. The people of Assam must examine whether greater policing supplied by us is preferable to a separatist organization camping in Myanmar.”
Furthermore, the top cop also asserted that the state police will continue to function legally in the interests of the people and progress. “We shall eliminate any and all threats to the state,” added the DGP.