Assam DGP Vows to Safeguard State, Takes Aim at ULFA-I

Speaking to the media, DGP Singh said, “We don't want Assam to end up in a horrible situation like in the past. We shall take legal action against anyone who tries to sabotage the state's growth efforts. In Assam, we have liberated one lakh bighas of land that had been illegally encroached upon by individuals of Bangladeshi descent in around two and a half years. People threatening us from the Myanmar camp (hinting at ULFA-I) once tented in Bangladesh and caused havoc in the state. Moreover, as per our inputs, they still have relatives in Bangladesh. The people of Assam must examine whether greater policing supplied by us is preferable to a separatist organization camping in Myanmar.”