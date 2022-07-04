PM Modi Launches Several Digital Portals At Digital India Week 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched several digital portals at the ongoing Digital India Week 2022 including a single sign-in portal Meri Pehchaan, a website IndiaStack.Global, MyScheme in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Earlier people had to hustle from pin to pole for basic registrations and documents, however the issue was solved digitally, PM Modi highlighted.

He said, “Just remember the situations of 8-10 years ago. The line for taking birth certificate. If you want to pay the bill, then the line, ration line, line for admission line for result and certificate, line in banks, India solved so many lines online.”

The Prime Minister also stressed that India is leading the world in the fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0.

PM Modi said, “With the passage of time, the country which does not adopt modern technology, time moves ahead leaving it behind. India was a victim of this during the Third Industrial Revolution. But today we can proudly say that India is guiding the world in the fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0.”